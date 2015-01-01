After you fill out and click submit, your order will be sent to us. We will email you a confirmation along with the cost

Once you receive the cost you can do one of the following:

Call 1-800-461-3457 and pay with Visa or Mastercard

Pay Online with Paypal (click HERE for the payment link)

Print out the form and mail with a cheque or money order to Old Autos, PO Box 250, Bothwell, Ontario Canada N0P1C0

For further information or inquiries phone 1-800-461-3457 or email eventscruises@oldautos.ca